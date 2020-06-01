Grzesk withdraws name from Green Bay head coaching search

Live Now
Green Bay Police respond to weekend protests, damage to buildings
(WFRV) – Green Bay alum and current St. Norbert head coach Gary Grzesk announced on Monday he had withdrawn his name from the Phoenix’s head coaching search.

Grzesk made the announcement he will be staying at St. Norbert with a statement on Twitter.

Grzesk, a 1996 graduate of UW-Green Bay, played four years for the Phoenix and helped lead them to three NCAA tournament appearances. Grzesk played for both Dick Bennett and Mike Heideman during his time with the Phoenix.

Over his 14 years at the helm of the St. Norbert basketball program, Grzesk has led the Green Knights to a 274-86 record and nine Midwest Conference championships. Along with that comes seven appearances in the NCAA tournament, including one in 2019-20.

The Phoenix will continue their search to replace Line Darner after the school and head coach parted ways back on May 18th.

