FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 file photo,Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. All-Star closer Josh Hader went to a hearing with Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after just making the eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service. Hader asked for a raise from $687,600 to $6.4 million, and the Brewers argued for $4.1 million. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star closer Josh Hader lost his salary arbitration case against the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping players to 1-6 in hearings this year.

Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request. Hader earned $687,600 last year.

He had 37 saves in 44 chances and went 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA in his second straight All-Star season. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the NL wild-card game. Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.