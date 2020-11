MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Badgers, and D'Mitrik Trice added 11. Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.