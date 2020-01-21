HAPPENING TONIGHT: Aaron Jones joins Locker Room for season finale, seats available

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will be the honored guest on tonight’s season finale of Locker Room with Sports Director Burke Griffin and World Champion George Koonce.

Jones will reflect on the season and the NFC Championship game with Griffin and Koonce.

Jones set a new franchise record for the number of touchdowns scored in a single season including the post-season.

He scored 19 total touchdowns during the regular season and tacked on four more in the playoffs.

Be sure to head out to Thornberry Creek for Locker Room live at 6:30 p.m. Can’t make it out? Tune in on-air as Local 5 carries the show live.