Herd exercise contract option on head coach Chase Buford

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Herd have picked up the second year contract option on head coach Chase Buford, the team announced on Tuesday.

Buford led the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate to a 33-10 record in his first season in Oshkosh. At the time the season was suspended due to the pandemic the Herd had the best record in the league, and their 33 wins were the most in franchise history.

“Chase has done a tremendous job in his first season at the helm,” said Milwaukee Bucks Vice President of Basketball Operations and Wisconsin Herd General Manager Dave Dean in a press release.

“As an organization, we’re thrilled to have Chase return for a second season, and we look forward to his leadership and continued development as we build off the current campaign.”