1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Herd exercise contract option on head coach Chase Buford

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WISCONSINHERD_1497964118536.jpg

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Herd have picked up the second year contract option on head coach Chase Buford, the team announced on Tuesday.

Buford led the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate to a 33-10 record in his first season in Oshkosh. At the time the season was suspended due to the pandemic the Herd had the best record in the league, and their 33 wins were the most in franchise history.

“Chase has done a tremendous job in his first season at the helm,” said Milwaukee Bucks Vice President of Basketball Operations and Wisconsin Herd General Manager Dave Dean in a press release.

“As an organization, we’re thrilled to have Chase return for a second season, and we look forward to his leadership and continued development as we build off the current campaign.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"