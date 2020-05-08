1  of  2
Herd’s Buford talks extension, historic first season cut short

(WFRV) – 2020 was already a historic season for the Wisconsin Herd. With 33 wins on the year, they already matched the win total from the first two seasons combined.

They also held the G League’s best record, and then suddenly the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

“You win the last game of the year, you lose it, you win a championship, you get eliminated, whatever happens you have that moment in the locker room to kind of hug everybody and share what a great year it was,” said head coach Chase Buford.

Given the Herd’s success under first year head coach Chase Buford, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise when the team picked up his second year option. A decision that came earlier this week.

“You know we’ve been doing a lot over the past couple months. Not only wrapping up, looking forward and trying to get better any way we can. It felt like something that was maybe coming. I don’t want to sound presumptuous,” said Buford.

Even with all of the success in year one, there are still plenty off missteps to learn from. Like a postgame rant that went viral, and caused Buford to be suspended for one game. A learning experience, among others, for a young head coach.

“It’s no secret I’m a pretty emotional guy. I’m pretty passionate on the sideline. I think that helps in some ways. I think I need to be a little more proactive in the way I communicate with the team and officials,” said Buford.

Now the Herd, like most G League teams, turn their focus to next year. For Buford that’s another opportunity to to find success with a new group.

“We came in this year and pretty much had a new group, and were able to establish an environment, a culture if you want. We can create that same environment, I think we’ll have a chance to have another close knit group,” said Buford.

