High School Football Friday night – Week 1

It was supposed to be the game where Aaron Rodgers would make his first preseason start. Instead, it turned into anything but on Thursday night at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.

A problem with the field conditions, particularly concerning in the end zones, led Matt LaFleur to rest all of his starters. In a stadium that regularly houses the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the goal post is traditionally in the end zone of where a normal NFL game would be, so by moving the goal post, the patch that covered up the older area, wasn't properly glued down. As such, the patch was moving and after a while of testing, the Packers and Raiders brass and the officials deemed it unsafe, so both squads had to play on a shortened 80-yard field. As such, the 10-yard lines serving as the goal lines, and there were no kickoffs.