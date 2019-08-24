High School Football Friday night – Week 1

GREEN BAY, Wis–

For the 2nd straight night, high school football kicked off in Northeast Wisconsin and sports director Burke Griffin has your highlights.

Kaukauna 28,  Oshkosh North 9

Kiel 49,  Kewaunee 21

Kimberly 31,  Oshkosh West 12

Brillion 39,  Northern Elite 7

Random Lake 35,  Manitowoc Lutheran 15

Appleton North 28,  Stevens Point 7

Green Bay West at Xavier

Appleton West 20,  Marshfield 19

FVL 19,  Denmark 12

Wrightstown 68,  Clintonville 7

New London 35,  Luxemburg-Casco 7

Waupaca at Menasha 30,  Waupaca 0

Hortonville 34,  Wausau West 17

Cashton 20,  Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Fond du Lac 34,  Franklin 31

Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran 0,  Algoma 32

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28,  Iola-Scandinavia 22

Berlin 49, Mosinee 14

West De Pere 42,  Shawano 0

Appleton East 21,  DC Everest 14

Freedom 35,  Oconto Falls 12

Seymour 48,  Green Bay East 6

Hilbert 42,  Mishicot 6

Little Chute 23,  Marinette 6

Winneconne 32,  Southern Door 6

New Holstein 26,  Belleville 12

Sheboygan Falls 35,  Brown Deer 0

Mayville 20, Campbellsport  0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56,  Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 6

Lomira  28,  Horicon/Hustisford 16

Lourdes Academy 37, North Fond du Lac  0

Columbus 19,  Omro 7 

Oostburg 45,  Howards Grove 0

Reedsville 21,  Ozaukee  2

New Berlin Eisenhower 27,  Plymouth 24

Watertown Luther Prep 35,  Ripon 26

Roncalli 48,  Milwaukee Obama SCTE 6

Winnebago Lutheran 48,   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6

