High School Football Friday night – Week 1

GREEN BAY, Wis–
For the 2nd straight night, high school football kicked off in Northeast Wisconsin and sports director Burke Griffin has your highlights.
Kiel 49, Kewaunee 21
Kimberly 31, Oshkosh West 12
Brillion 39, Northern Elite 7
Random Lake 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 15
Appleton North 28, Stevens Point 7
Green Bay West at Xavier
Appleton West 20, Marshfield 19
FVL 19, Denmark 12
Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7
New London 35, Luxemburg-Casco 7
Waupaca at Menasha 30, Waupaca 0
Hortonville 34, Wausau West 17
Cashton 20, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Fond du Lac 34, Franklin 31
Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran 0, Algoma 32
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28, Iola-Scandinavia 22
Berlin 49, Mosinee 14
West De Pere 42, Shawano 0
Appleton East 21, DC Everest 14
Freedom 35, Oconto Falls 12
Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6
Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
Little Chute 23, Marinette 6
Winneconne 32, Southern Door 6
New Holstein 26, Belleville 12
Sheboygan Falls 35, Brown Deer 0
Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 6
Lomira 28, Horicon/Hustisford 16
Lourdes Academy 37, North Fond du Lac 0
Columbus 19, Omro 7
Oostburg 45, Howards Grove 0
Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 2
New Berlin Eisenhower 27, Plymouth 24
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Ripon 26
Roncalli 48, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 6
Winnebago Lutheran 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6