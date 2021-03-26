High School Football: Kimberly, Bayport roll to big wins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s Christmas in July and now’s there high school football in March. Welcome to 2021. The spring high school football season has begun and it started off with a bang.

In a rivalry reignited, Appleton East and Appleton North faced off and it was a game to remember. Cal Martini finds the end zone for the Lightning, Matthew Schecklman connects with Iziah Gonzalez for two touchdowns, and Appleton North gets the home win, 49-31.

Kimberly opens up its season with a bang, winning 56-0 over Sheboygan South. Brian Barglind has a 85 yard kick off return for a touchdown and Caleb Frazer rushes a 65 yard touchdown.

Neenah and Steven’s Point battled it out in a tightly contested matchup, with Steven’s Point coming out on top, 20-14.

Oshkosh West took down Appleton West 31-6, with Kyle Weister getting an interception for the Wildcats.

The Bayport Pirates rolled to an impressive win over Green Bay Preble. Matthew Grzybowski had at least two touchdowns as the Pirates plundered their way to a 35-0 victory.

Ashwaubenon and Pulaski played in a prize fight, with the Jaguars jumping out to an early 14-0 lead off two touchdowns catches by Luke Schroeder. The Red Raiders answer and go on to win 62-20.

