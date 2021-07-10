High school seniors playing in the All-Star Baseball Classic representing their schools for the last time

(WFRV) – The top 72 high school baseball seniors in the state were invited to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic this weekend in Oshkosh.

Teams were divided by four regions within the North (Green Bay/Fox Valley area), East (Milwaukee area), South (Madison area), and the West (La Crosse, Stevens Point, Eau Claire area).

“It’s amazing. It’s truly an honor representing your community, the people you grew up with, the people you played with for long, your teammates, your family, friends, fans, and coaches. It’s really an honor”, says West De Pere senior Josh Blount.

For these seniors competing in the event, it’s the last time they’ll wear their high school jersey.

“Looking back, it really does fly by. Everybody always tells you that and you’re like ‘oh, whatever. Then you get to be a senior and you’re like holy cow, it’s done already’. It flies by. I’m really just taking the opportunity to look back and remember all of the good things and cherish the moment”, says Blount.

All-Star Games are meant to have fun and celebrate a year’s worth of accomplishments and hard work. To be able to play the game and not worry about the scoreboard brings these seniors back to just being a little kid again on the diamond.

“It’s so much fun. It’s hard to emphasize how much fun it is. Every game up to this point, it’s just like we need to win, we need to win. Going into this, it doesn’t matter if we win or lose”, says De Pere senior Bennett Spaeth.

“Our head coach told us there’s not a lot of pressure right now. You’re just playing for fun. It’s just like back in the good ‘ole days playing for fun and it’s just a good experience”, says Kimberly senior Thomas Ellisen.

Seniors told Local 5 that coming together and sharing a dugout with the opposing players in the area was really cool to create bonds and friendships.

“The competition level has been there since we were little kids. We remember each other like, ‘you did this when we played each other in seventh grade’. So, it’s really incredible to play against them and hear their stories and hear their views on everything and bond over baseball”, Blount explains.

The WBCA All-Star Classic was a round robin format.