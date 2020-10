GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Who needs a wide receiver in the draft? Apparently not the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down the huge game Allen Lazard had against the Saints, how the tight ends fixed their dropped passes problem and what's the grade for the Green Bay defense and how they struggled to stop Alvin Kamara.

The Falcons have had a finishing games problem, blowing two fourth quarter leads in back to back weeks. The GBN gang takes a look at the keys to the game for the Packers to move to 4-0.