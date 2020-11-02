High School Sports Xtra: Defending volleyball champs return to state, Roncalli/Two Rivers makes history

State tournament fields are set for three local teams looking to take home state titles next Saturday night.

Due to COVID-19 changes to state championships, the semifinals and finals for volleyball and boys soccer will be held on the same day. Instead of one centralized location, each division’s four teams will play at one high school.

Here’s a look at the state tournament setups for Luxemburg-Casco and Howards Grove volleyball, along with the draw for Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer.

Volleyball – Division 2 at Kaukauna:

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Luxemburg-Casco vs. #4 St. Croix Falls – 1 p.m.

Game-2: #2 Edgewood vs. #3 Lakeside Lutheran – 4 p.m.

Final

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball – Division 3 at Wausau West:

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Howards Grove vs. #4 Osseo-Fairchild – 1 p.m.

Game-2: #2 Waterloo vs. #3 Fall Creek – 4 p.m.

Final

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 7:30 p.m.

Soccer – Division 2 at Marshfield:

Semifinals

Game-1: #2 Roncalli/Two Rivers vs. #3 Medford – 11 a.m.

Game-2: #1 Delavan-Darien vs. #4 Sauk Prairie – 2 p.m.

Championship Game:

Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 – 7 p.m.