High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 points, Bay Area teams start strong

(WFRV) – The WIAA girls basketball season is officially underway with conference standouts already separating themselves from the pack.

Kimberly’s Maddy Schreiber and Kaukauna’s Chloe Van Zeeland each reached the 1,000-career point mark over the weekend in wins. The Papermakers are 2-0 with wins over Appleton North and Wisconsin Rapids, while the Ghosts are 1-0 after a season-opening win over Appleton West.

Wrightstown played for the first time under a new 2020 state finalist banner from this spring’s halted tournament. The Tigers were set to play for the Division 3 state title before the tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame girls basketball started off with a win at Neenah, while the Tritons hockey team opened the season with a 6-1 win over Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH).

