High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 points, Bay Area teams start strong

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The WIAA girls basketball season is officially underway with conference standouts already separating themselves from the pack.

Kimberly’s Maddy Schreiber and Kaukauna’s Chloe Van Zeeland each reached the 1,000-career point mark over the weekend in wins. The Papermakers are 2-0 with wins over Appleton North and Wisconsin Rapids, while the Ghosts are 1-0 after a season-opening win over Appleton West.

Wrightstown played for the first time under a new 2020 state finalist banner from this spring’s halted tournament. The Tigers were set to play for the Division 3 state title before the tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame girls basketball started off with a win at Neenah, while the Tritons hockey team opened the season with a 6-1 win over Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH).

Click the video for a rundown of the week’s highlights in high school sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball primer

High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 career points, Bay Area teams start strong

Green Bay women open with 69-61 win over Drake

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota