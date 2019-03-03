3/2/19 High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly and Bay Port Punch Their Tickets to State
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Kimberly and Bay Port claimed sectional championship victories and are headed to the Resch Center for the Girls State Basketball Tournament next week.
Highlights and postgame reaction from High School Sports Xtra.
