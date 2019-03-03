High School Sports

3/2/19 High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly and Bay Port Punch Their Tickets to State



Posted: Mar 03, 2019 12:21 AM CST

Updated: Mar 03, 2019 12:21 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Kimberly and Bay Port claimed sectional championship victories and are headed to the Resch Center for the Girls State Basketball Tournament next week.

Highlights and postgame reaction from High School Sports Xtra.

