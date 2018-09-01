8-31-18 Xtra Point High School Football Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Little Chute rolled past Luxemburg-Casco in a big time North Eastern Conference match-up. Meanwhile the Fond du Lac Cardinals picked up another big road win against fellow top ten team Appleton North. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin breaks down all the highlights from a busy night on the high school gridiron.
