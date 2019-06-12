Fond du Lac walks off Brookfield East, falls to Eau Claire North in semifinals
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Cardinals continued their postseason run in thrilling fashion with a walk off win in extra innings against Brookfield East in the quarterfinals. They were later knocked out by Eau Claire North in the final game of the day at Fox Cities Stadium, 8-4.
