Kimberly boys and girls claim sectional track and field titles Video

DE PERE, Wis. -- The Kimberly boys and girls track and field teams both claimed sectional championships at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional hosted by Ashwaubenon at St. Norbert College Thursday.

The Appleton North boys and girls both finished second in the team standings.

FULL RESULTS: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Track-Field/Tournament