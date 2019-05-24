High School Sports

Kimberly boys and girls claim sectional track and field titles

Posted: May 23, 2019

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:20 PM CDT

DE PERE, Wis. -- The Kimberly boys and girls track and field teams both claimed sectional championships at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional hosted by Ashwaubenon at St. Norbert College Thursday.

The Appleton North boys and girls both finished second in the team standings.

FULL RESULTS: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Track-Field/Tournament

