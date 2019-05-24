Kimberly boys and girls claim sectional track and field titles
DE PERE, Wis. -- The Kimberly boys and girls track and field teams both claimed sectional championships at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional hosted by Ashwaubenon at St. Norbert College Thursday.
The Appleton North boys and girls both finished second in the team standings.
FULL RESULTS: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Track-Field/Tournament
