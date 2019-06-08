Oshkosh North, Seymour advance, Southern Door falls in state semifinals Video

MADISON, Wis. -- In its first trip to the WIAA State Softball Tournament, Seymour will play for a state championship after defeating Ellsworth 4-2 in the Division 3 semifinals Friday.

Earlier in the day, Southern Door was shut out 3-0 by Campbellsport in the Division 2 state semifinals.

In Division 1 Friday night, Oshkosh North advanced to its first state championship game in program history defeating Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 4-0. Sydney Supple struck out 13 batters and tossed a two-hit complete game shutout for the Spartans.