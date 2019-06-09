Oshkosh North, Seymour win state softball championships Video

MADISON -- The Oshkosh North and Seymour softball teams weren't content just making it to "Championship Saturday" for the first time at the WIAA State Softball Tournament.

Both programs wanted to make history, and they did.

Oshkosh North defeated defending champs Sun Prairie 4-2 in 9 innings to win the Division 1 State Championship Saturday night at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

In the Division 2 championship game, Seymour topped Monroe 9-1 thanks to a 9-run 6th inning.

Earlier in the day Mishicot suffered its first loss of the season in the Division 4 State Championship Game, falling 13-4 to defending champs Horicon.