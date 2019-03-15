Skip to content
High School Sports
Bay Port’s Nagel named Gatorade State Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Fond du Lac walks off Brookfield East, falls to Eau Claire North in semifinals
Green Bay Preble’s baseball season ends in Division 1 quarterfinals
West De Pere and Green Bay Preble baseball are ready for state
GB Southwest’s Johnny Zakowski takes home Division 1 state title
Notre Dame girls soccer advances to sectionals
WIAA State Track & Field: Day 1 highlights
Sheboygan North wins title game rematch, knocks off Bay Port 2-1
Kimberly Downs Appleton West in Big FVA Matchup
Kaukauna Overcomes Early Deficit Against Fond du Lac
De Pere, Preble Open with Shutout Wins
3/16/19 Sheboygan Lutheran Wins the Division 5 State Championship
3/16/19 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, Local 5 Rewind
3/16/19 High School Sports Xtra: Lourdes Academy, Waupun Fall in State Finals
Last Second Shot Lifts Lourdes to Championship Game, Roncalli & Denmark Fall in Semifinals