1/11/20 High School Sports Xtra

We tip off the first show of the new year with a big time match-up between the top two girls teams in the FRCC, Bay Port and Notre Dame.

Green Bay Preble senior Kaiser Neverman is already among the best swimmers in the state, and perhaps the nation. At age 16 he claimed the YMCA National Championship in the 100 fly. Now the Minnesota commit is focused on more big goals. Eric Boynton has Neverman’s story in this week’s Xceptional Student Athlete feature.

Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post Crescent stops by to talk about some fox valley high school basketball in this week’s Prep Spotlight.

We wrap up our first show of 2020 with the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, and Local 5 Rewind.