1/18/20 High School Sports Xtra

We tip things off with our game of the week with a top ten match-up between Kimberly and Neenah, It was a back and forth game throughout the night, but a tip in by Grant Asman proved to be the difference as the Papermakers remain perfect in FVA play.

Bridget Froehlke has made a name for herself in four years with the Wrightstown girls basketball program. A 1,000 point scorer, and one state appearance already under her belt, but there’s still plenty more for the senior to accomplish in her final season. Local 5 Sports’ Eric Boynton brings your her story of basketball and family in this week’s Xceptional Student Athlete report.

The Ashwaubenon boys basketball team is the surprise of the FRCC this year. After a buzzer beating win over De Pere the Jaguars remain perfect in conference play. First year head coach Mark Tomashek stops by to talk about the win over the Redbirds and more in this week’s Prep Spotlight.

As always we wrap up the show with the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the week, and Local 5 Rewind.