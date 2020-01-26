LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

1/25/20 High School Sports Xtra

High School Sports

Wrightstown edged Freedom 62-60 in the final seconds of overtime in our High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week. Watch the complete game highlights and postgame reaction!

Two Rivers two-time state champion wrestler Matt Bianchi is this week’s “Xceptional Student Athlete.”

Press-Times sports editor Rich Palzewic joins Ryan Rodig on High School Sports Xtra to discuss Jack Batten stepping down as West De Pere football coach, West De Pere boys basketball, Ashwaubenon boys basketball, Bay Port girls basketball, FRCC wrestling and more!

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, and the Local 5 Rewind.

