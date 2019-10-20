10/19/19 High School Sports Xtra

The High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week was a battle of undefeated teams in the FRCC, as Bay Port and Pulaski battled for a conference championship.

Local 5’s Eric Boynton catches up with Denmark trap shooter Justine Duckart in this week’s High School Sports Xtra “Xceptional Student Athlete” report.

High School Sports Xtra host Ryan Rodig breaks down the high school football playoff brackets for local teams in Divisions 1-7.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, and the Local 5 Rewind.

