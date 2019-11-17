FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

11/16/19 High School Sports Xtra

High School Sports

Bay Port defeated Kimberly 42-28 to advance to the WIAA Division 1 State Football Championship game for the first time in program history.

Ryan Rodig has complete highlights and post-game reaction from the game that featured six touchdowns of 50+ yards and six TD’s scored in the second quarter alone!

Level 4 recaps for Menasha, Kiel and St. Mary’s Springs, and a preview of who each local team will be playing at State next week.

Rich Palzewic, Sports Editor of The Press Times, stops by to talk about Bay Port’s state semifinal triumph and to look ahead at the upcoming high school basketball season.

The final segment features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, and the Local 5 Rewind.

