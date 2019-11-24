11/23/19 High School Sports Xtra

Bay Port finished as state runner-up in the program’s first trip to Madison. Ryan Rodig has the complete highlights of the Pirates’ game against Muskego and Eric Boynton provides the postgame coverage from Camp Randall Stadium.

Menasha and Kiel finish superb seasons as state runner-ups in Divisions 3 and 4. Ryan Rodig has extended highlights and postgame reaction.

St. Mary’s Springs added to its WIAA record winning the 9th state football championship in program history. Ryan Rodig has the highlights and Burke Griffin provides the postgame report from Madison

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Fall season, and the Local 5 Rewind from the two-day WIAA State Football Championships in Madison.