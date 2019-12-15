12/14/19 High School Sports Xtra

This week’s High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week featured the top two girls basketball teams in the North Eastern Conference, as #2 Freedom hosted #3 Wrightstown.

She scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to win a WIAA State Championship a year ago, and this week Madelynn Jablonski is the High School Sports Xtra “Xceptional Student Athlete.”

Matt Hintz, head coach of the 6th ranked Hortonville boys basketball team, joins Ryan Rodig to talk about the Polar Bears 6-0 start to the season.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week and the Local 5 Rewind.