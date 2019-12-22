12/21/19 High School Sports Xtra

Our High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week featured a battle on unbeaten teams in the Bay Conference Friday night as Seymour hosted New London.

Kimberly standout out wide receiver Conner Wnek signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the Air Force Academy.

Local 5’s Eric Boynton caught up with the multi-sport athlete for this week’s “Xceptional Student Athlete” report.

Sara Rohde, head coach of the co-FRCC leading Notre Dame girls basketball team, joins Ryan Rodig on High School Sports Xtra to talk about the start of the season for the 4th ranked Tritons.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week and the Local 5 Rewind.