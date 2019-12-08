12/7/19 High School Sports Xtra

Top-ranked and reigning Division 1 State Champions Bay Port played host to Preble, the only team to beat the Pirates last season, in our High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week.

Southern Door senior and Green Bay Phoenix commit Ryan Claflin is this week’s High School Sports Xtra “Xceptional Student Athlete.”

The Post-Crescent’s Ricardo Arguello stops by High School Sports Xtra to talk about a great start to the high school basketball season in the Appleton area.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week and the Local 5 Rewind.