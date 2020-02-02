LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

2/1/20 High School Sports Xtra

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wrightstown defeated Freedom to pull into a tie at the top of the North Eastern Conference in our High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week, featuring two of the top four teams in the state in Division 3.

Sheboygan Lutheran standout Jacob Ognacevic is this week’s High School Sports Xtra “Xceptional Student Athlete.”

West De Pere head girls basketball coach Chris Abaray joins Ryan Rodig on High School Sports Xtra to discuss the Bay Conference-leading Phantoms.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week and the Local 5 Rewind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories