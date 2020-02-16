LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

2/15/20 High School Sports Xtra

High School Sports

The top two teams in the Bay Conference battled Friday night in our High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week as Seymour outlasted Xavier 82-78.

Bay Port Nordic Skier Ryan Thieme is this week’s High School Sports Xtra “Xceptional Student Athlete.”

Luke Neitzel, head coach of the Packerland Conference-leading Kewaunee boys basketball team, joined Ryan Rodig Saturday night in the “Prep Spotlight” on High School Sports Xtra.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week and the Local 5 Rewind.

