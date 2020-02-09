2/8/20 High School Sports Xtra

The Hortonville girls kept rolling through the FVA with a convincing win over Kimberly in our Game of the Week. Get complete highlights and reaction from the top ranked Polar Bears.

New London sophomore Jessa Muller had a need for speed. After starting out on the go-kart track, Jessa switched to one of the fastest Olympic sports: the luge. The sport has already taken Muller places, from Lake Placid, New York in this country to a trip overseas to train in Latvia.

If you’d like to help Jessa in her luge journey you can visit her GoFundMe or GoLively page.

Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post Crescent stopped by to talk about the Hortonville girls, the Kimberly boys’ win over the Polar Bears, and Wrightstown’s dominant winter season.

Time to wrap up the show with the Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, and Local 5 Rewind.