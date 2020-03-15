1  of  16
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Christus Lutheran Church-Greenville First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Hope Community Church - Shawano Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Wrightstown girls basketball team was the only local team to pick up a WIAA State Basketball Tournament win this season. Head coach Mike Froehlke, senior guard Bridget Froehlke, and sophomore guard Leah Lemke joined Ryan Rodig on High School Sports Xtra Saturday.

The Bay Port girls basketball team didn’t get the chance to repeat as WIAA Division 1 state champions. Ryan Rodig caught up with members of the team to discuss an unfortunate end of the season.

Nine local high school boys basketball teams were still alive and ready to play for trips to state when the season came to an abrupt end. Local 5’s Eric Boynton caught up with Kaukauna head coach Mike Schalow and Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz Saturday.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays and the Local 5 Rewind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"