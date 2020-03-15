3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra

The Wrightstown girls basketball team was the only local team to pick up a WIAA State Basketball Tournament win this season. Head coach Mike Froehlke, senior guard Bridget Froehlke, and sophomore guard Leah Lemke joined Ryan Rodig on High School Sports Xtra Saturday.

The Bay Port girls basketball team didn’t get the chance to repeat as WIAA Division 1 state champions. Ryan Rodig caught up with members of the team to discuss an unfortunate end of the season.

Nine local high school boys basketball teams were still alive and ready to play for trips to state when the season came to an abrupt end. Local 5’s Eric Boynton caught up with Kaukauna head coach Mike Schalow and Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz Saturday.

The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local 5 Top 5 Plays and the Local 5 Rewind.