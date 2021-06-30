A season to remember for Marinette softball

The Marinette girls softball team went farther than any other group of Marines in school history, but lost in the state semifinals to Baldwin-Woodville 4-1.

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – Marinette came out swinging in the division two state softball semifinals and after Marines catcher Matti Renikow smacked a double to left-center, pitcher Sydney Nemetz helped her own cause with a subsequent RBI double.

“We got that lead and Maddie hit the ball hard, our number three-hitter,” said Marinette coach Scott MacIntyre. “Then we hit it hard again with our fourth (Nemetz), we just had a tough time putting a lot of balls into play that’s for sure.

Marinette’s lead was short-lived until the bottom of the second inning when Baldwin-Woodville went to work with three hits, while the Marines had two costly throwing errors that lead to a 3-1 deficit for Marinette.

“We made too many mistakes, that’s basically what it comes down to,” said MacIntyre. “This is the first time in school history. We battled. We made it. But the mistakes is what cost us at the very end. We can’t throw the ball around and beat good team.”

Baldwin-Woodville pitcher Morgan Smetana mowed down the Marines the rest of the way, striking out 18 batters en route to a 4-1 victory.

“She is a gem. She’s good. She’s the best we saw all year obviously,” said MacIntyre. “We felt like we were battle-tested all year with the conference that we play in. We saw good pitching all year and we did what we could.”

Marinette finishes the year 21-6, and while they realize just how special was, the future is bright for the program.

“It’s a neat place to be that’s for sure. There’s no doubt about it, this was a pretty cool experience,” said MacIntyre. “Our whole community came together. Everyone came together for this, and it’s been a heck of a year. We’ve got to look at the bright side, we learned a lot. We’ve got younger girls that learned a ton. It sucks that we have seven seniors that are going away. They put their heart and soul into this program for many years.”