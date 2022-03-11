GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Emily LaChapell scored a game-high 20 points, the Patriots blocked nine shots, and Appleton East grinded out a tough 44-40 win over Brookfield East to advance to Saturday’s State championship game.

Appleton East held the Spartans to 25 percent shooting, stymying their opponent each step of the way as the game drew closer.

LaChapell hit a jumper to put the Patriots up 41-30 with nine minutes to go, but the Spartans responded with a 10-0 run to pull within one.

That’s when Appleton East’s defense clamped down, holding Brookfield East scoreless over the final four minutes and blocking a potential go-ahead three in the final minute.

The Patriots will face Kettle Moraine in Saturday’s state championship.