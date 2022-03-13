GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton East’s special season comes to an end in the Division 1 WIAA State Championship, falling just short of a gold ball.

This year’s Appleton East girls basketball team did something that hasn’t been done in school history since 1998 and that’s punch their ticket to the WIAA State Tournament. After their 44-40 victory over Brookfield East in the State Semifinal game, Appleton East faced off against Kettle Moraine in the D1 Championship Game.

After a tough battle throughout, Kettle Moraine pulled away with it in the second half leading them to a 69-53 win over the Patriots. Senior Emily LaChapell finished the game with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for Appleton East.

The 2021-22 Patriots posted a 25-5 overall record this year and ended the season as the Division 1 WIAA State runner-ups.