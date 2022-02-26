(WFRV) – The regional portion of the high school girls basketball tournament finished up Saturday night with the regional finals.

Appleton East took care of Kimberly in a 70-44 route. The Patriots had the help of Lily Hansford from beyond the arc, who was lights out from the 3 point line.

Looking at the rest of the Division I bracket, Hortonville wins over Hudson 82-41 and Neenah beat Wasuau West 64-47. So Hortonville and Neenah meet in the sectional semifinals. Appleton East will face off with Superior.

On the other side of the bracket, Germantown will play Kaukauna and De Pere will face Divine Savior Holy Angels.

In Division II, Notre Dame will face Fox Valley Lutheran.

In Division III, Freedom easily handled Wrightstown, winning 56-31 off the great ball moment and scoring of Sydeny Bartels and Kiersten Kriewaldt.

So, Freedom will play Xavier and Brillion will play Kiel.

In Division IV, St. Mary Catholic will play Bonduel.