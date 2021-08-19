Appleton East looks to keep building on recent success

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton East Patriots are coming off their second straight winning season, and looking to continue building on that recent success this fall.

Just over three months ago the Patriots secured a winning season with a 34-28 victory over FRCC power Bay Port to wrap up an unprecedented spring season. Now a younger group returns to help Appleton East keep climbing the ranks in a traditionally tough Fox Valley Association.

“Yeah we just go out here and try to compete. These guys, you know, they believe. It’s not just going to happen for them. They have to put in the work. It’s not going to be easy any of these weeks. Literally every single game is going to be a huge test for us,” said head coach Mark Krommenacker.

“Taking it to the next level, it’s kind of carrying on with what we’ve been doing. Been grateful to have the success we’ve had over the past couple of years. Just keep doing the same things over and over again. We playin in a great conference with great teams, and we just hope to come out every week and compete with them,’ said senior Tyler Birn.

The Patriots have a relatively small senior class this fall but do return quarterback Aaron Jones. In the spring Jones threw for 394 yards and rushed for another 265 while accounting for ten touchdowns (6 rushing/4 passing). Appleton East used a lot of different players offensively with five of them rushing for 225 yards or more.