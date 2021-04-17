Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) – Completing a season of dominance after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic, Appleton North made history with state title in the spring.

Brianna Cantrell and Ella Demetrician led the way with double digit kills as the Lightning made their moment count, sweeping a powerful Manitowoc Lincoln team to end the season undefeated.

North finished the season dropping only one set all season, in mid-March against Oshkosh West. The Lightning won the match 3-1.

Both teams put up strong performances in each set, but in the end it was the versatility of Appleton North that swung the match in their favor.