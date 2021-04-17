Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) – Completing a season of dominance after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic, Appleton North made history with state title in the spring.

Brianna Cantrell and Ella Demetrician led the way with double digit kills as the Lightning made their moment count, sweeping a powerful Manitowoc Lincoln team to end the season undefeated.

North finished the season dropping only one set all season, in mid-March against Oshkosh West. The Lightning won the match 3-1.

Both teams put up strong performances in each set, but in the end it was the versatility of Appleton North that swung the match in their favor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

Green Bay East, Green Bay West continue historic rivalry

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state