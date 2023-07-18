APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton North football has been knocking on the door for years now, and in 2023, the program hopes to break through and make a state championship run.

It’s no secret the Lightning play in one of the toughest conferences in Wisconsin. The Fox Valley Association is highlighted by eight-time state champions Kimberly, Fond du Lac, Neenah, and Kaukauna.

“You could say that it’s tough that you’re in this [conference], but this is exactly where you want to be,” Head Coach Rob Salm explained.

In the last 18 seasons, Appleton North has found itself making a deep playoff run and falling just short of making it to Camp Randall for the state championship game. Although it’s the goal each and every year, there’s another priority that head coach Rob Salm believes is bigger than football.

“We really want to see these young men grow, we want to see the young men improve, and I’m really proud of the kids that come out of our program,” said Salm. “I don’t want to sit here and say that defines who I am or our program to be the best team that doesn’t win a state championship because we know that’s really not the big goal of what this program is about.”

There’s no doubt Salm would love to bring a state championship to Appleton North. He had the chance to experience that feeling more than 25 years ago with another high school in Appleton.

“I’m not going to lie, I want to win a state championship. Of course. My first three years when I was coaching at Appleton West, we went to the state championship three years in a row and fortunate to win one back in 1992. So, I know what that feeling is – but that’s been a long time. It would be nice to add that to our achievements, but it doesn’t define us,” Salm expressed.

After posting a 9-3 record in 2022 and making it to level three of the WIAA playoffs, the Lightning will have returning players at quarterback, running back, and three pieces on the offensive line.

“I’m kind of excited, honestly. We’ve really had a great offseason. The kids have really put some time in,” Salm explained. “We’re excited to get going. We have a long way to go, but we like the core group of kids that we have and some of the younger kids that are stepping up. I’m excited for the season.”

Appleton North will kick off its 2023 campaign on the road against Green Bay Southwest on Thursday, August 17.