Appleton North hold on for shootout win, Kimberly scores late and Denmark wins first regional girls soccer title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you wanted action and excitement, you got it in the regional finals of girls soccer.

Appleton North was scoreless in the first half, but in the second half, Lightning Caroline Vanderloop finds Kenzie Schneider for the goal, Appleton East led 1-0 but just two minutes later, De Pere would answer. Greta Czachor ties it up and the game stays tied through two overtimes.

In an 8 shot shootout, Appleton North holds on to win, 5-4.

Kimberly and Bay Port were also in a tight match until the second half, and then the Papermakers blew the game wide open with three successive goals to win 3-0.

Denmark won a regional title for the first time for girls or boys soccer when its girls soccer team beat Seymour 4-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap

Final day Island Resort Championship

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout