Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

(WFRV) – The Appleton North Lighting continued their hot start to the spring volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Neenah on Tuesday night.

Neenah jumped in front in the first set thanks to after Ella Buksyk finishing with the touch shot to put the Rockets in front by two.

Appleton North closed out the first set with after Brooke Bolwerk set up Ella Demetrician for the kill. Then in the second set an ace by Brianna Cantrell helped the Lighting earn another win.

The Lightning improved to 5-0 on the season, and have only dropped on set thus far.

