Appleton North & Luxemburg-Casco girls, Kaukauna boys win sectional volleyball titles

(WFRV) – It was a display of dominance Saturday night for the state’s top teams in sectional volleyball finals, with three top seeds advancing to the state tournament.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s results:

Division 1: Appleton North 3, Kimberly 0: North avenged its only conference loss of the season by sweeping rival Kimberly, a dominant performance to send the Lightning back to state. North won the state title in the alternate season after making it to the big dance two years ago, and now the top team in the Fox Valley hopes to close it out at the Resch Center.

Division 1: Oconomowoc 3, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Division 2: Luxemburg-Casco 3, Mosinee 0: Two-time defending state champion Luxemburg-Casco showed its dominance once again, handling Mosinee in the first two sets and running away in the third before Isabella Otradovec’s decisive kill on match point. The Spartans will almost certainly have the top seed in the Division 2 state tournament.

Division 3: Oconto 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

Division 3: Howards Grove 3, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Division 4: Monticello 3, Hilbert 0

Boys:

Kaukauna 3, Appleton North 0: Kaukauna earned its first trip to state since 2017 with a dominant performance by Xavier Stueber and the rest of the senior-laden Ghosts squad. Kaukauna will head into state as the likely top seed with a 43-1 record.