Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

(WFRV) – Tickets to the first ever spring state volleyball tournament were punched on Tuesday. The undefeated Appleton North girls cruised past FVA rival Kimberly. Plus, Manitowoc Lincoln went on the road and knocked off top seed Oshkosh West to advance to the state tournament. On the boys side, defending state champion Kimberly is a win away from a repeat after a 3-1 win over Appleton North.

The Kimberly girls jumped out to an early lead thanks to an ace by Emma Reis in the first set, but Appleton North always had an answer. A kill by Bella Van Lanen helped the Lightning pick up a win in the first set. Then Berkley Mischler sealed the deal in both the second and third sets as the Lightning earned a sweep of Kimberly.

Manitowoc Lincoln needed to win a pair of matches at two difference sites in Oshkosh on Tuesday. During the sectional final against Oshkosh West a kill by Mary Satori helped the Ships take the first set. West responded in the second set after Rachel Mueller dropped on just over the net, but ultimately Lincoln was too much down the stretch. Satori and Lauren Delmore combined for another key kill in the third set as Lincoln went on move on to state with a 3-1 win.

The Kimberly boys are state bound once again. Cooper Polczynski was on fire with his serve in the first set as the Papermakers took an early 1-0 lead. Mason Werner and the lightning responded in the second set. But Jackson Schreoder and the Papermakers were too much as they went on to win the final two sets to advance to Saturday’s state title game at Kaukauna.

