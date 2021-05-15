Appleton North soccer wins first state title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWASKUM (WFRV) – Going wire-to-wire, the Appleton North Lightning proved themselves one last time in the alternate spring season with a shutout victory in the state final.

Simon Zuleski scored the then-go-ahead goal in the first half and that was all the Lightning needed to escape De Pere with a 1-0 victory, securing the state title.

Appleton North went unbeaten for the first time in school history, also securing the program’s first gold ball.

The Lightning defense held strong the entire game, capping the night with glory after a 7-1 win over Racine Horlick in the afternoon state semifinal.

The soccer team joins the North girls volleyball team as state champions in the alternate spring season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

De Pere Redbirds soccer flying high into spring tournament

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament