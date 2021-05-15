Appleton North soccer wins first state title

KEWASKUM (WFRV) – Going wire-to-wire, the Appleton North Lightning proved themselves one last time in the alternate spring season with a shutout victory in the state final.

Simon Zuleski scored the then-go-ahead goal in the first half and that was all the Lightning needed to escape De Pere with a 1-0 victory, securing the state title.

Appleton North went unbeaten for the first time in school history, also securing the program’s first gold ball.

The Lightning defense held strong the entire game, capping the night with glory after a 7-1 win over Racine Horlick in the afternoon state semifinal.

The soccer team joins the North girls volleyball team as state champions in the alternate spring season.