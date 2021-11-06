Appleton North stuns Kimberly 21-10, advances to Level 4 of playoffs

(WFRV) – Local 5’s Game of the Week did not disappoint between the Appleton North Lightning and the Kimberly Papermakers on Friday.

The Papermakers hosted the Lightning in a re-match from week four of the season where Kimberly came out on top. The game started out with a 28-yard field goal by Kimberly to get the scoring going first.

Matthew Scheckleman answered in a big way for the Lightning finding Alex Heran for a 5-yard touchdown as they marched back down the field. Appleton North led 7-3.

Going for it on fourth down, Blake Barry found the end zone for Kimberly to take the 10-7 lead over Appleton North. The back and forth battle would continue in the first half when Cal Martine went 64-yards for an Appleton North touchdown to take the 14-10 lead.

The game was quiet in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter heated up when Kimberly forced a fumble and gave the Papermakers some light.

That forced turnover wouldn’t be enough for Kimberly as they couldn’t cash in. Cal Martine would make the Papermakers pay with an 8-yard touchdown, running past defenders and finding the end zone to give the insurance the Lightning needed, taking the 21-10 lead late in the 4th quarter.

The Papermakers had one more chance, going for it on fourth down and couldn’t convert.

Appleton North snapped an 11-game losing streak versus Kimberly with a 21-10 win to advance to level four of the playoffs. The Lightning will play Franklin next week.

WFRV-TV’s Sports Reporter Kyle Malzhan caught up with Appleton North Head Coach after the big win over Kimberly.