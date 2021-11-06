Appleton North volleyball, Notre Dame soccer capture runner-up trophies

(WFRV) – A pair of Northeast Wisconsin teams took home silver ball trophies on state championship Saturday, with Appleton North falling to Oconomowoc in the Division 1 girls volleyball final and Notre Dame finishing just a hair short of Shorewood in the Division 3 boys soccer final.

North finished the season 41-7 after a straight sets loss to top-seeded Oconomowoc. After the Raccoons pulled away in the first set, the Lightning pushed them to the brink in the second before a big block gave the top seed a 2-0 match lead.

It was back and forth most of the way through the third set, but Kennedy Martin’s final hit went long for the Lightning and Oconomowoc celebrated the state title.

Appleton North knocked off Holmen and Brookfield Central on its way to the silver ball.

On the soccer pitch, Notre Dame returned to the state title match after reaching the final stage in the alternate spring season.

The Tritons played Shorewood to a scoreless tie in regulation before goalkeeper Omar Cendejas-Maldonado preserved the game with a big save in the second half of overtime.

Shorewood netted all five goals in the decisive shootout, finishing the fifth in the final round before Notre Dame had a chance to come to the stripe one more time.

Notre Dame knocked off the McFarland, the spring state champion, in the semifinals before taking home another silver ball.