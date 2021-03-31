Ashwaubenon, Appleton North and Bay Port have big days at sectional swimming

High School Sports

(WFRV) – Tickets to the alternate fall state meet were on the line at Ashwaubenon on Tuesday. The host Jaguars and Appleton North had big days in the pool with Bay Port taking the overall team title.

Defending state champion Hallory Dominick, who brought home gold last year in the 500 yard freestyle, was dominant on Tuesday as well. The senior won the event at the sectional and will have a chance to bring home her second straight title at the state meet next April 6th at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Appleton North also had a big day. The lightning won three individual events, including Allison Greeneway in the the 100 yard breaststroke, and two of the three relays.

Bay Port was able to win the overall team title by finishing near the top of seemingly every event. The Pirates edged Appleton North 349 to 338 to claim the sectional championship.

