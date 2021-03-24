Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – At the end of last summer, the larger metropolitan high schools in Northeast Wisconsin decided to forego the fall football season, and those involved made the decision to form a 20-team super-conference and play a shortened schedule this spring.

“It does feel good. I remember how crushed I was in August when you have to tell the parents and players on a Google meet, that the season is postponed if they hadn’t heard already. Just to watch the fall teams play, and wait our turn until the spring, it was a long way and it was hard to watch,” said Ashwaubenon head coach Brian Ryczkowski. “But we’re glad it’s here, and you want to play well right? You want to get the guys ready to go. They just came off basketball season and instead of a June, July, and August summer workouts that were used to? This is so different but it feels like Wisconsin weather today, and I’m sure it will feel the same on Friday night.”

RB/LB Connor Ramage added, “Honestly it’s just like a birthday. Honestly, it’s even better because you always know you’re going to get a birthday, and with football, it’s just different. It was nice just being able to have this finally back because this is your senior year and this is what most people play for. And it’s most of the time when people play their last game, so I’m kind of happy for it.” “It’s so exciting, there’s just so much anticipation and energy in the air right now, you can feel it in practice,” said OL/DL Hunter Hucek. “We had a scrimmage last week Saturday and it was just good to finally hit someone else. We’ve been getting so pumped up about this upcoming game, I can’t wait.”

The Ashwaubenon football program was a powerhouse from 1996 to 2005 when they won 4 state titles in 10 years, but since 2006, the Jaguars have won just three football games. Mark Jonas led the Jaguars to the playoffs in every one of his 10 seasons, where he compiled a record of 64-38, but stepped down from the head coaching job after the 2018 season. Ryczkowski replaced him in January of 2019, and knew it wasn’t entirely a recclamation project, but wanted to put a few of his own stamps on the program.

“Some advice I got a while back was, ‘Turn the team over to the seniors’, so I talked to them and we named the season ‘Rise as one.’ A theme in January and February from last year, that didn’t have as much meaning as it does now,” said Ryczkowski. “We need to come together as a team and as a program. Every single guy is important, and I think they’ve all bought into that. We want a take on ‘anybody, anywhere, anytime, mentality.’ Whether it’s in the parking lot. October or March. It doesn’t matter where we play. At home or on the road. We want to get that mentality. Jaguars by definition are stalking, ambush predators at the top of the food chain. So to get to the top of the food chain, it’s better to have a hungry mentality. Never say never, and I think this group has it. I can’t wait to see what they do on Friday nights.”

Hucek added, “Our team motto that we picked this year was ‘Rise as one’, and that’s become even more true now that everything that happened. Coach Ryczkowski says it’s about one percent every day. You have to take it one day at a time. Are you doing what you’re supposed to be doing? Because that one percent out of 100 kids that are here? if we’re doing our 1%, we’re getting 100% better.”

Prior to coming to Ashwaubenon, Ryczkowski led Little Chute to a 53-19 record in six seasons, including a stellar 12-1 record in 2018, where the Mustangs won the 2018 North Eastern Conference championship. He also led Little Chute to the Division 4 state title game in 2014 where they finished as runner-ups to Somerset.

“I think we’ve got a really good senior class. It’s the second year with me here, and they are with me when I say certain things. Especially of how we are trying to do things a certain way,” said Ryczkowski. “Our defense has been in for years four or five now. Our offense for the two that I’ve been here. It’s just familiarity with the coaches and being on the same page. And it helps tremendously anytime you can get returning starters, that’s great.” Ramage added, ” With everything that happened last year, we didn’t want it to end that way but we’re just gonna come out and play as hard as we can. I think we’re going to be a lot quicker this year on offense. Last year was pretty good, but I think most of our guys are returning, so we are hoping we can take it to the next level.”

In addition to all of the challenges that the coronavirus has presented to players and coaches during practices and their upcoming games, one thing that hasn’t been an issue has been the weather, which could have been a major obstacle with practices starting in early March.

“Personally I love it because it’s like we’re in the middle of the season right now,” said Hucek. “I like this weather because it’s not as hard as when you’re going through practices or OTA’s in summer and stuff like that. We even had snow out here a couple of days ago.” Ramage added, “Honestly I kind of like it better because as the year goes on, then you’re used to the cold, so you don’t have to get used to it halfway through the season. So I kind of like it like this.” From day one you need sweatpants and a sweatshirt on. And some guys didn’t,” said Ryczkowski. “If you’re thinking about being cold, you’re not thinking about football. Same thing if you’re tired, you’re not thinking about what you’re supposed to be doing.”

The remaining members of the FRCC and FVA will kickoff their schedules on Friday night with a newly created 4-division, 5-team format that is going to create some very interesting matchups. That said, some longtime rivalries will still remain as Ashwaubenon travels to Pulaski on Friday night. Not only are the Red Raiders one of the few teams in the entire state of Wisconsin that run the single-wing offense, but they also beat the Jaguars 34-6 in their last meeting.

“Pulaski has an advantage that next to nobody runs that offense, so it’s hard to prepare for. I also think we were kind of under-prepared last year when we played them, so our goal is to be more prepared,” said Ryczkowski. “We want to be able to run the ball on offense, which they stopped us last year, and then we couldn’t stop the run.” Hunter added, “It’s nice playing someone you have experience playing because we played against those guys for four years. We know what they’re going to run, but they are still a very good team proven by their record every year. They are a very good team that we can’t take lightly and can’t take a play-off against them.”