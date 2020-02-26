Ashwaubenon knocks off Marinette as girls basketball playoffs tip off

The girls basketball playoffs are underway with regional quarterfinal action around the state. Ashwaubenon will get to face FRCC foe Green Bay Southwest after knocking off Marinette on Tuesday night.
Below are the scores from Tuesday’s local playoff games:
Waupaca 49 Ashland 62
Green Bay East 37 D.C. Everest 62
Manitowoc Lincoln 36 Oshkosh North 51
Antigo 28 Shawano 46
Luxemburg-Casco 42 Kaukauna 82
Seymour 51 Fox Valley Lutheran 66
Marinette 49 Ashwaubenon 66
Green Bay West 49 Menasha 70
Milwaukee Vincent 41 Plymouth 76
Tomahawk 10 Clintonville 68
Northland Pines 41 Little Chute 55
Sturgeon Bay 53 Campbellsport 61
Chilton 34 Kiel 65
New Holstein 45 Brillion 58
Denmark 56 Two Rivers 41
Omro 47 Mayville 68
Wautoma 30 Winneconne 65
Lomira 41 North Fond du Lac 57
Ripon 42 Columbus 58
Oconto 47 Manawa 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 74 Southern Door 62
Sevastopol 42 Roncalli 61
Reedsville 44 Saint Mary’s Springs 73
Algoma 36 Kohler 41
Suring 38 Gibraltar 58
Salam 8 Oakfield 100
Stockbridge 28 Catholic Central 43
Sheboygan Lutheran 35 Hilbert 63
Sheboygan Christian 36 Green Bay NEW Lutheran 49
Amherst 43 Peshtigo 39
Marion 18 Wild Rose 78
Weyauwega-Freom 40 Iola-Scandinavia 48
Coleman 46 Menominee Indian 69