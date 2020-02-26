Ashwaubenon knocks off Marinette as girls basketball playoffs tip off

The girls basketball playoffs are underway with regional quarterfinal action around the state. Ashwaubenon will get to face FRCC foe Green Bay Southwest after knocking off Marinette on Tuesday night.

Below are the scores from Tuesday’s local playoff games:

Waupaca 49 Ashland 62

Green Bay East 37 D.C. Everest 62

Manitowoc Lincoln 36 Oshkosh North 51

Antigo 28 Shawano 46

Luxemburg-Casco 42 Kaukauna 82

Seymour 51 Fox Valley Lutheran 66

Marinette 49 Ashwaubenon 66

Green Bay West 49 Menasha 70

Milwaukee Vincent 41 Plymouth 76

Tomahawk 10 Clintonville 68

Northland Pines 41 Little Chute 55

Sturgeon Bay 53 Campbellsport 61

Chilton 34 Kiel 65

New Holstein 45 Brillion 58

Denmark 56 Two Rivers 41

Omro 47 Mayville 68

Wautoma 30 Winneconne 65

Lomira 41 North Fond du Lac 57

Ripon 42 Columbus 58

Oconto 47 Manawa 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 74 Southern Door 62

Sevastopol 42 Roncalli 61

Reedsville 44 Saint Mary’s Springs 73

Algoma 36 Kohler 41

Suring 38 Gibraltar 58

Salam 8 Oakfield 100

Stockbridge 28 Catholic Central 43

Sheboygan Lutheran 35 Hilbert 63

Sheboygan Christian 36 Green Bay NEW Lutheran 49

Amherst 43 Peshtigo 39

Marion 18 Wild Rose 78

Weyauwega-Freom 40 Iola-Scandinavia 48

Coleman 46 Menominee Indian 69