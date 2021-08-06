Ashwaubenon looks to build off strong finish, bounce back in fall

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Jaguars finished with a 3-4 record during the spring after winning three of their last four games. This fall they look to build on that strong finish as they prepare for the return of fall football.

“Football is football. I think when we lose a game, kids probably bounce back faster than coaches. Then you play in the spring or have things like we did this past year. They responded. I think mostly the seniors are probably excited to have a normal senior year. They saw what it was like last year for those seniors,” said head coach Brian Ryczkowski.

The Jaguars will have to replace two of their top skill position players from last season with running back Connor Ramage and wide receiver Luke Schroeder graduating

They do return junior quarterback Boone Kirst, who played in four games during the spring, and senior wide receiver Rhett Jonas.

Our senior class is a lot closer, especially. We’re a lot more pumped up this year. I don’t know what it is, maybe that we didn’t have that much time off and we are this close, still, from the last season,” said Jonas.

Ashwaubenon will open their season at Kaukauna on August 20th.